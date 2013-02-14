Nicolas SAMUELIAN, Archéologue, a soutenu sa thèse en janvier dernier

J’ai soutenu ma Thèse de Doctorat à l’Université de Paris I en janvier 2013. Elle s’intitule « Les chasseurs et cueilleurs du Natoufien final d’Eynan-Aïn Mallaha (Israël) : la structuration spatiale et fonctionnelle de leur habitat ». En voici le résumé :

La reprise des fouilles du gisement d’Eynan-Mallaha (Israël) par F.R. Valla et H. Khalaily en 1996 s’est concentrée sur le dernier niveau d’occupation du site : le Natoufien final, jusqu’alors compris comme un retour à un mode de vie plus mobile. Les fouilles ont mis au jour plusieurs constructions auxquelles sont liées des structures domestiques, un matériel abondant et des sépultures qui s’inscrivent dans la continuité des phases précédentes. Tous ces abris ne semblent pas avoir eu la même fonction. Certains sont compris comme des unités d’habitation, d’autres ont pu avoir des fonctions plus spécialisées qui demeurent énigmatiques.

Notre recherche s’est concentrée sur deux constructions bien conservées dont l’organisation paraît similaire et que l’on considère comme des structures d’habitation. Afin d’observer les possibles contrastes entre l’intérieur et l’extérieur des abris, nous avons étudié aussi le mobilier d’un échantillon de la couche encaissante (le cailloutis).

L’étude spatiale détaillée de tous les matériaux (silex, basalte, faune, etc.), y compris les plus petits fragments, associée à celle des structures évidentes, aboutit à une approche dynamique des sols dans la tradition de l’Ethnologie préhistorique. Elle a permis de reconnaître des postes de travail et aide à comprendre l’organisation de l’espace au sein de ces constructions. On y distingue des ateliers de taille de silex, des espaces liés aux activités de mouture, au traitement des carcasses animales, etc. L’activité semble avoir été moins intense A l’extérieur des abris, les activités sont moins intenses et l’espace moins structuré.

I defended my PhD Thesis in University of Paris I in january 2013. It’s called « The hunters and gatherers of the Final Natufian from Eynan-Aïn Mallaha (Israel) : the spatial and functional structuration of their habitations. Here is the abstract :

The new excavations at Eynan-Mallaha (Israel), which began in 1996 under the supervision of F.R. Valla and H. Khalaily, focused on the Final Natufian, the last level of occupation of the site. This cultural phase was then generally understood as corresponding to a return to a more mobile lifeway. The excavations put in evidence several stone constructions linked to domestic structures, along with large quantities of material and burials similar to those seen in previous periods. The stone constructions that were uncovered might have differed in function. Some were possibly used as houses, whereas others might have had another function that remains to be identified.

The study presented here examines two similar and well-preserved structures that probably functioned as houses. In order to discover possible contrasts in terms of internal and external organization, material from a sample of the surrounding layer (stony layer) was examined.

A detailed spatial analysis of all of the materials (flint, basalt, fauna, etc.), including the smallest fragments associated with these explicit features contribute to a dynamic approach of living floors that is reminiscent of the tradition of prehistoric ethnology. This approach allowed for the identification of work stations and helps in understanding the organization of space within these buildings. This work led to the identification of flintknapping stations, as well as areas associated with grinding activities or the processing of animal carcasses, etc. Outside of the dwelling structures activities were less performed and space not structured.